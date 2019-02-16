Teen shot and killed at Hampton Inn in Holland, police searching for suspect

Claudio Estrada Jr. is being sought by police in connection to the murder of a 14-year-old that happened Saturday, police said.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 14-year-old was shot and killed at the Hampton Inn in Holland Township Saturday, police said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 12 a.m. at the Hampton Inn located at 12427 Felch Street.

The victim has been identified as Troy Wells Jr. and appears to have died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said a forensic autopsy will be performed at Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids. Detectives followed up on tips and leads overnight.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a two-count felony warrant was issued for the suspect, Claudio Estrada Jr. of Holland.

Charges of open murder and felony firearms were authorized by the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office against the 23-year-old suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

If you have any information call police at 616-738-4003.

