Police: Video shows man selling marijuana at Detroit gas station

DETROIT - A 27-year-old man was arrested by Detroit police after they suspected him of selling drugs on the city's east side, according to a news release.

Police said they caught Deequan Starks on camera selling drugs out of a blue backpack while they were checking real-time footage in their police car from a Project Greenlight gas station on Aug. 30.

When officers arrived to the scene Starks was walking out of the gas station, then fled the scene on foot. Officers caught up with him in the 12800 block of East Seven Mile Road and took him into custody.

Police said they found six plastic bags containing what they believe to be marijuana as well as an unknown amount of cash and several personal items.

Starks has been charged with one count of controlled substance delivery/manufacture of marijuana. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Friday.

