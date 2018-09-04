Preliminary exam Tuesday for Michigan mother, boyfriend accused of killing 4-year-old girl

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Michigan mother and her boyfriend will be in court at 9 a.m. Tuesday for a preliminary exam in the death of the mother's 4-year-old daughter.

Candice Diaz, 24, and her boyfriend Brad Fields, 28, are accused of abusing and killing Diaz's 4-year-old daughter Gabrielle Barrett. The abuse allegedly happened in the couple's trailer at the Rawsonville Woods Mobile Home community on Greenmeadow Drive in Sumpter Township on New Year's Day.

The couple is charged with felony murder, second-degree murder, torture and first-degree child abuse in connection to the girl's death.

Gabby Barrett

Police responded to the home that morning and found Gabrielle with burns and bruises all over her body. She was unresponsive with "obvious" severe burns to her extremities. She was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police found Diaz and Fields eight days later in Georgia, where they were arrested without incident. Both Field and Diaz were found competent to stand trial.

Records from police also show this is not the first time there was trouble at the couple's home. On May 20, 2016, officers went into the house after receiving a report of a barricaded gunman after a domestic assault. Diaz told officers Fields hit her, shot her dog and shot himself in an attempted suicide. Field then fled the home and was later arrested on domestic violence charges.

Police say Diaz claims she owned weapons that had been confiscated. She pleaded guilty to weapons charges and received probation.

