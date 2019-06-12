Reward offered for arrest of man accused of raping teen girl

DETROIT - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward of up to $1,000 cash for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of raping a 17-year-old girl.

Officials said the girl was raped on or around April 26 between 8 and 9 p.m. on Hillcrest Street and Frankfort Avenue on Detroit's east side.

The suspect is described as a 48-year-old man who is around 5 feet, 4 inches tall. He has a medium to heavy build, dark brown eyes and is bald.

He has a full beard that is salt-and-pepper colored. His lips are the same color as his skin complexion and he was wearing a tan three-fourths length coat, dark blue jeans and dark grey to black work boots, according to officials.

He fled the scene after the assault.

