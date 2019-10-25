Robbers take man's cell phone, keys, hit victim with pistol in Midtown Detroit

DETROIT - A man was robbed after getting off the bus in Midtown Detroit by two men wearing ski masks Thursday night at 11:45 p.m., according to the Detroit Police Department.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, was approached by the suspects driving a dark sedan while walking eastbound on Brainard Street from Second Avenue.

He was then held at gunpoint by one man while the other searched his pockets and took his keys, wallet, cell phone and coat, according to officials. The victim was hit with the pistol multiple times, but he refused medical treatment.

The first suspect is described as a heavy-set black male wearing a black ski mask and dark clothing who was armed with a black pistol, according to DPD.

The second suspect is described as a 6-foot black man also wearing a ski mask and dark clothing, according to DPD.

This is the third armed robbery in Midtown this week, Wayne State University Police Department issued a warning to the campus community after two armed robberies occurred on campus.

Anybody with information regarding any of the robberies is encouraged to contact the police department.

