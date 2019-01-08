Rochester teacher fired for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct with students after school

A Rochester High School teacher has been fired for engaging in inappropriate conduct with students after school hours, according to Rochester Community Schools.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. -

Rochester Community Schools superintendent, Robert Shaner, made the announcement Tuesday releasing the following statement:

"We were notified Tuesday of an alleged incident involving the inappropriate conduct of a Rochester High School teacher with students during after-school hours. Following the completion of a district investigation, the teacher has been terminated, effective immediately.

The investigation with local law enforcement continues. As I’m sure you are aware, when there is an ongoing investigation, we cannot publicly share details that could have a negative impact on the investigation. Protecting our children remains our priority.

Rochester Community Schools is committed to providing a safe, positive, and supportive learning environment for every student. District personnel are required to meet the highest standards of personal integrity, professionalism, and performance. Employees whose conduct or performance falls short of expectations will be subject to disciplinary action.

All members of our school community will experience an environment where they are safe, valued, and respected. We appreciate your support to encourage your son or daughter to talk to a trusted adult if they see, hear, or experience something that doesn’t seem right."