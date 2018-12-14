Roseville police release 21-year-old arrested on suspicion of homicide

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A 21-year-old man was released Thursday by Roseville police after being taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of shooting and killing a 17-year-old Detroit boy in Roseville.

READ: Roseville police: Suspect in fatal shooting of 17-year-old Detroit boy taken into custody

According to authorities, the Utica resident was released following interviews and investigations related to the homicide. The man has outstanding warrants on unrelated charges, and police will be contacting other jurisdictions.

No other information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

The shooting happened at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday on Pinehurst Street between 12 Mile Road and Wellworth Street.

The victim, Antonio Christian, was found on the sidewalk and was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4484 or 586-447-4493.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.