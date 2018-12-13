Roseville police: Suspect in fatal shooting of 17-year-old Detroit boy taken into custody

UTICA, Mich. - A 21-year-old Utica man was taken into custody by Roseville police. He is suspected of shooting and killing a 17-year-old Detroit boy in Roseville.

He was taken into custody at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Police said he's being held at the Roseville Police Department.

Arraignment is not expected until late on Thursday or sometime on Friday, according to police.

His identity is not being released until arraignment.

The shooting happened at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday on Pinehurst Street between 12 Mile Road and Wellworth Street.

The victim, Antonio Christian, was found on the sidewalk and was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive.

Local 4 learned that there was a witness to the shooting. A girl was with Christian, and she is the one who called 911.

