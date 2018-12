ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Pizza Hut restaurant in St. Clair Shores.

It happened around 7 p.m. Friday at a Pizza Hut on Harper Avenue.

Police have not released information regarding a suspect.

No one was injured in the incident. No shots were fired.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.