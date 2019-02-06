Sterling Heights man charged on suspicion of robbing man during Craigslist sale

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A man is facing a felony larceny charge and an assault and battery charge after he was accused of robbing a man outside a Bed Bath and Beyond store in Sterling Heights.

Police said it happened Tuesday before noon. The victim said he made arrangements to meet Rodrick Mitchell, who he believed was interested in buying a cellphone from him that had been listed on Craigslist.

The victim said when he showed Mitchell his phone, the suspect took the phone and ran off. Police said they were able to locate Mitchell not far from the scene of the crime.

Mitchell has since been charged with larceny from a person and assault and battery.

