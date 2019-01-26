Sterling Heights police search for man who vandalized home

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police are searching for the man who vandalized a home on the 34000 block of Beaver Drive in Sterling Heights.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Jan. 13. The unidentified man permanently damaged the home’s doorbell and some of its Christmas decorations. The holiday decorations were displayed on the front lawn.

Police released a video of the incident featuring the man's face and hope the public can assist in identifying him.

If you have any information call police at 586-446-2947.

