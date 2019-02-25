Suspect arrested and charged with sexually abusing Michigan teen

An arrest has been made in the case of a minor who was allegedly sexually abused while in custody at Vassar Residential Campus.

According to lawyers representing the minor on Friday the suspect, Ravonna Carpenter, was taken into custody and charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual misconduct, four counts of second- degree criminal sexual misconduct, and one count of third-degree criminal sexual misconduct.

“Last week our offices sent a letter to law enforcement demanding the arrest of Ravonna Carpenter for the sexual abuse of our minor client; and notifying them that their failure to arrest the predator left my client and the community exposed to future sexual abuse," said Jasmine Rand, a lawyer representing the minor.

"The letter included additional evidence of Ravonna’s whereabouts and informed them that she was actively seeking physical contact with our minor client, that she sent her a cellphone number, and was trying to ascertain what school she attends."

Shiree Ezell, the minor's mother, also commented on the arrest.

“I finally feel the beginning of justice being served for my daughter. Now that the woman that sexually abused her is off the streets I can sleep more peacefully. Our family now has a chance to begin healing,” Ezell said.



