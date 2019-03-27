Suspect in Adrian home invasion arraigned, charged

DETROIT - The suspect in an Adrian home invasion that happened Sunday was arraigned in the 2A District Court this week, police said.

Jacob Andrew Ryan, 21, was arraigned on one count of home invasion, one count of possession of burglar’s tools and one count of larceny in a building.

The Adrian resident was arrested by police while leaving a home on South Center Street. Police were called to the home by a resident who was there at the time of the incident.

The resident heard the door being forced open, left the home and called police. Officers arrived while Ryan was trying to leave. Police said Ryan had a pry bar and items from the home when he was arrested.

“This young witness did exactly what he should have in this situation,” said Adrian Police Department Deputy Chief Laurence VanAlstine. “He got himself to a safe place and called 911. His actions are commendable.”

Ryan's probable cause hearing is scheduled for April 2 and his preliminary exam is April 9.

First-degree home invasion carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. Possession of burglary tools carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and larceny carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

