Thieves breaking into homes, cars in Chesterfield Township

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Several homes across Chesterfield Township have been broken into while the people inside were asleep and residents said they believe it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.

A surveillance camera caught video of a man lurking around front doors and running away when a dog barks. The man and others are suspected of coming into homes, according to Chesterfield Township police.

Over the weekend, a man was caught on Matt Davis' surveillance camera opening a car door and rummaging through the vehicle. He was also caught breaking into a house at 4 a.m. Similar break-ins have occurred more than half a dozen times in a matter of days.

Police suspect the thieves are piling up stolen goods on the curb on garbage night and then having someone in a pickup truck pick them up later.

Police said a gun has been reported stolen from a car in the area.

