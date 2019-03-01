Thieves who robbed man waiting for bus being sought by Detroit police

The two men wanted for the unarmed robbery of a 20-year-old. The incident happened while the victim was waiting for a bus.

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Department is searching for two men wanted in connection with an unarmed robbery that happened on the city’s east side.

On Feb. 21 at around 5:13 p.m., the 20-year-old victim was waiting outside for a bus in the 19000 block of Van Dyke Street.

The first man approached the victim and spoke for a while before taking an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim's hand.

The victim was not injured during the incident. The first man fled the scene on foot to the 8000 block of East Seven Mile Road, where he entered an older-model beige Chevrolet Tahoe, along with the second man.

The first man is described as being a black man with a medium brown complexion and was wearing a red hat, a black or blue T-shirt with “Hilfiger” written on the front and black jeans.

The second man is described as being a black man and was wearing a red Chicago Bulls jacket and red pants.

If you have any information, call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

