Troy homicide suspect arraigned, charged in mother's murder

TROY, Mich. - Uriah Lee Scott, 42, has been charged with the murder of his mother, 61-year-old Cynthia Scott, a Troy resident, police announced Saturday.

Scott was arraigned Saturday on a charge of open murder, police said. He was denied bond and is being held at the Oakland County Jail.

Troy officers were initially called to the 2100 block of Shelly on Wednesday by a relative for a welfare check on the victim.

Cynthia Scott had reportedly not been seen or heard from since March 18. During the course of the investigation, officers discovered her dead in a bedroom in the home, concealed under some items and partially in a closet.

An autopsy was conducted by the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Officer on March 21. The victim’s cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma.

Uriah Scott had recently moved in with his mother. He was located and arrested on March 20 in Oak Park at the residence of a friend. He had reportedly been staying at the Oak Park home since March 18.

Another resident of the home was taken into custody on March 20. That person has been released without charges.

