Two charged in barricaded gunman incident involving Detroit cab driver

Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged two Detroit residents in connection with an incident involving a cab driver that led to a barricaded gunman situation.

DETROIT - Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Detroit residents Deandre Hayes, 33, and Danyell Harris, 28, in connection with an incident involving a cab driver that led to a barricaded gunman situation.

On Saturday, a 64-year-old Detroit cab driver drove Harris to a house in the 7100 block of Varjo Street. After arriving at the house, Harris allegedly went inside to get $11 to pay for the cab fare.

ORIGINAL STORY: Barricaded gunman who pointed weapon at cab driver arrested

The male cab driver waited for several minutes and honked his horn, but Harris never came back out to pay the fare.

Hayes allegedly exited the house with a shotgun and pointed it at the cab driver. The cab driver left the location and called 911.

When Detroit police officers arrived, Hayes refused to exit the house and it became a barricaded gunman situation.

Special response team members were called to the location and arrested Harris and Hayes after entering the home.

The defendants have been charged on separate warrants, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Hayes has been charged with felonious assault and felony firearm. Harris was charged with one misdemeanor count of false pretenses less than $200.

The defendants were expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon in 36th District Court.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.