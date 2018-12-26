Vandals target cars parked at mayor of Dearborn Heights' home on Christmas

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - The mayor of Dearborn Heights and his family were getting ready to go to church Christmas morning when they discovered someone had slashed the tires of every car parked in their driveway.

Mayor Daniel Paletko said he believes he was targeted, but in the spirit of the season, he's willing to forgive, and he's hoping someone will come forward.

"Don't quite understand what the message was," Paletko said. "They punctured the side walls of all the tires."

The tires of three cars parked in his driveway were all slashed. Twelve tires on two personal cars and a city vehicle were shredded sometime after the family went to sleep on Christmas Eve.

The family still made it to Christmas service Tuesday morning. A friend drove them to church.

The cars parked in Paletko's driveway were the only ones targeted. He believes it was politically motivated.

