Video shows man kicking in door to steal from Shelby Township house

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Shelby Township are searching for a man who was caught on video kicking in the door of a home.

Officials said the man walked up to the side door of a house on St. John Street near 21 Mile Road and Van Dyke around 9:45 a.m. Monday.

He kicked in the door, entered the house and stole the homeowner's jewelry and rolled coins, according to officials.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Shelby Township Police Department at 586-731-2121 extension 308.

