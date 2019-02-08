Warren man charged with breaking into Detroit police building

DETROIT - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Archie Howell, 52, of Warren in connection with breaking and entering into the Detroit Mounted Police Unit building.

On Thursday around 1:25 p.m. at the Detroit building located in the 900 block of Merrill Plaisance, Howell allegedly attempted to push the front gate of the property open.

A Detroit police officer said they observed the suspect stretch the chain on the gate, allowing Howell to squeeze through the opening.

Once inside the secured yard, it is alleged that Howell opened a window and was going inside the building when the officer ordered him to come out of the window. Howell attempted to flee on foot.

When the officer apprehended Howell, he resisted arrest but was eventually handcuffed and taken into custody. Another male with Howell, who was acting as a look out, fled from the scene and was not apprehended.

Howell has been charged with breaking and entering and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

He was scheduled to be arraigned this Friday afternoon in the 36th District Court.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.