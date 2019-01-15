Waterford Township police investigating robbery of TCF Bank on Dixie Highway

Police searching for man accused of robbing a bank in Waterford Township on Jan. 14, 2019.

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are seeking to identify a man allegedly involved in a bank robbery that occurred at a TCF Bank on Dixie Highway in Waterford Township before noon Monday.

The suspect is described as a man in his early to mid-40s. He was wearing a gray hat, black coat, black pants and gray shoes. He gave a note to the teller demanding money; there was no weapon seen or implied, according to police.

Police believe the suspect fled the scene on foot. A K-9 was used to search the area, but police did not locate the suspect.

Anyone with information should contact Waterford Police Detective Decker at 248-618-7511 or call an anonymous tip line at 248-674-COPS.