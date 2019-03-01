Westland police searching for men who stole liquor from CVS stores in two separate incidents

If you have any information about the men shown in the photos, call police.

WESTLAND, Mich. - Westland police are looking for two men who were caught stealing liquor from CVS stores in separate incidents.

The first incident occurred at the CVS store located at 6501 north Wayne Road around 4 p.m. Feb. 17.

In this case, a thief placed multiple bottles of liquor into a shopping cart and exited the store without paying. The thief was followed to the area of Hunter and Yale, where he was seen entering a nearby apartment complex.

The second incident occurred at the CVS store located at 7250 north Venoy at around 2:15 p.m. Feb. 21. In this incident, two men loaded two shopping carts with multiple bottles of liquor and again left the location without paying.

The first thief is described as a 21-year-old black man who is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 160-180 pounds and has short hair and a mustache.

In the first incident, he was wearing a Detroit Tigers hooded sweatshirt and “urban camouflage” pants that were white, gray and black in color.

In the second incident, he was wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt with a small logo over the left chest area and black pants.

The second thief is described as a black man who is around 21 years old, with a thin build and possibly a beard and mustache. He was wearing a black hat with white lettering, a black and red shirt or coat with unknown white graphics on the front, red pants and light-colored shoes.

If you have any information about the men shown in the photos, call police at 734-467-7956.



