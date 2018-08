WESTLAND, Mich. - Westland police want help identifying a man accused of stealing from rent drop boxes throughout Westland and other communities.

Police described the suspect as a black man with short braided hair and a scraggly beard. They believe he is around the age of 20.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to contact Detective Torolski at (734) 467-7914.

Surveillance video is provided above.

