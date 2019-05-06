Woman arrested after trying to break into ex-boyfriend's Bloomfield Township home

The woman arrested by Bloomfield Township police Sunday for malicious destruction of property.

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police responded to the 1800 block of Ward Road over a malicious destruction of property complaint Sunday.

The homeowner reported his roommate's ex-girlfriend was trying to enter the home uninvited. Officers discovered a broken lower level window. With the use of a K-9 police were able to locate and arrest

42-year-old Angela Oryszczak, of Commerce Township.

Oryszczak was arraigned in the 48th District Court on Monday before Judge Kimberly Small. Her bond was set at $5,000 cash surety.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for May 22 before Judge Marc Barron.



