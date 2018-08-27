Woman shoots boyfriend after attempting to break into her home in Monroe

MONROE, Mich. - A mother in Monroe shot her 38-year-old boyfriend while defending herself and her 17-year-old son Monday morning.

According to police, the 38-year-old man allegedly tried breaking into the woman's home. Officers arrived to the scene and located the woman and her son safe.

The preliminary investigation shows the man arrived at the woman's home after a previous attempt to assault her. He forced his way inside the home and, in the process, assaulted both the woman and her son. That's when the woman fired one shot at the man, police said.

The man suffered one gunshot wound to his abdomen and was transported to a hospital in Toledo. His condition is unknown.

This is still under investigation by Monroe police. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe Police Department.

