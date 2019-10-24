Would-be robber fatally shot inside Woodward Bistro in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - A would-be robber was shot and killed early Thursday morning inside the Woodward Bistro in Highland Park.

Police said a man entered the restaurant on Woodward Avenue near the Davison with the intentions of robbing the place.

Investigators said the man got money from a worker inside the restaurant. He then tried to rob a customer.

That's when the owner of the business, who is a CPL holder, opened fire, killing the suspect. The owner was armed with a .40-caliber Glock pistol. Police say he emptied the clip.

A female customer inside the restaurant was grazed by a stray bullet. She has been treated and released.

Highland Park police are treating this as an act of self-defense. They did question the restaurant owner, but they did not arrest him. He was released.

Police said there is video of the robber drinking at the bar prior to the incident. They are going over that video to make sure matches the story they've been given.

A man was fatally shot during a suspected robbery attempt Oct. 24, 2019 at the Woodward Bistro in Highland Park. (WDIV)

