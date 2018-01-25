Crisis on Campus: Jason Colthorp is in East Lansing after Nassar sentencing

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Local 4's Jason Colthorp is in East Lansing talking to students at Michigan State University a day after former sports physician Larry Nassar was sentenced to prison.

Nassar worked as a team doctor for Michigan State's gymnastics team. He admitted to sexually abusing dozens of young women and girls and will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Colthorp will be interviewing Sue Carter, the faculty athletic representative of Michigan State University who submitted her resignation Wednesday.

He is also looking for students to interview.

