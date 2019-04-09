CrossFit workout can have benefits for expectant mothers

If you know anything about a CrossFit workout, you know it's tough for even the most die-hard fitness enthusiasts.

So, you might be surprised to see pregnant women on the gym floor doing burpees and swinging kettle bells. A CrossFit​​​​​​​ workout can have a lot of benefits for expectant mothers.

Dr. Megan Watier is expecting her second child in May and when she was pregnant the first time she worked out almost to the point of delivery. She said the exercise made a difference before and after.

"Pregnancy was amazing, labor and delivery was amazing, recovery was even better," Watier said.

Studies show the benefits are plentiful for women who exercise during pregnancy.

Cathy Rude has been a certified and licensed midwife for 27 years and has delivered more than 1,200 babies. She, and most other healthcare professionals, support exercise during pregnancy if the mother is health enough and gets the green light from her doctor.

"It's very important, if you are going to work out, that you are using proper form. Even more so than other times because of the relaxing hormone that's going to let everything get looser. The ligaments and the joints and everything are looser in pregnancy to enable everything to stretch so the baby comes out," Rude said.

Medical professionals say what kind of exercise and the level of intensity should be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.