Crowds swarm to Downtown Detroit as city prepares for March Madness

DETROIT - It’s only Thursday and Downtown Detroit is already being invaded by basketball fans.

Razorbacks, Bulldogs, Spartans and Bison are everywhere.

“It’s going to be crazy this weekend,” Genine Familara, from Founder’s Brewing Company, said.

It's crazy good for Founder’s, which was already packed Thursday night. They’re anticipating huge crowds all weekend. So are the rest of the upscale bars and restaurants around the arena.

Some, inlcuding Mike Gallagher, haven’t been to Detroit in years.

“Now is the time to check it out and see what the city has to offer,” he said.

With the influx of basketball fans comes lines for everything, and that’s to be expected but there is another wrench in the works. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing I-94 in both directions between Connor and I-75 starting Friday night at 9 p.m. for bridge repair.



