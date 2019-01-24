Customers affected by Sonic Drive-In data breach could receive money from class action lawsuit

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Customers who were affected by a 2017 data breach that impacted 325 Sonic Drive-In restaurants nationwide can join a class action lawsuit.

Customers who used their debit or credit cards at the locations between April 7, 2017, through October 28, 2017, and incurred fraudulent or unauthorized charges through February 28, 2018, are eligible to participate in the lawsuit.

Two Michigan restaurants were part of the data breach, including the Clinton Township Sonic at 40257 Groesbeck Highway and the Benton Harbor Sonic at 2680 South M-139, Suite 100.

See a full list of the locations involved below and click here to file a claim.

