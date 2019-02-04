Cyclist killed in hit-and-run accident in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - A mangled bike and some clothing lay next to the victim of a fatal hit and run in Warren.

Police said a cyclist in his 50s was hit crossing Groesbeck at 10 Mile around 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

Warren police are looking for a four-door Dodge Charger.

There was a massive response with the fatal squad, uniformed officers and emergency volunteers who assist with traffic control who are out looking for the driver.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said he thinks the department will have enough information to charge someone within the next 24 hours.



"We have several witnesses being interviewed," Dwyer said. "We looking at video as well. Anyone with information is asked to call police."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.