Dearborn Heights Police looking for suspect wanted for indecent exposure

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich - Dearborn Heights Police are currently looking for a man wanted for indecent exposure after performing a sexual act in a Walgreen's parking lot.

The incident occurred Dec. 8, 2018 at the Walgreen's on Telegraph and Van Born. While standing outside of the store on a break, an employee observed the vehicle in question pul up nearby. The driver, described as a black male, 20 years old with a thin build, asked the employee for directions. Upon approaching the vehicle, the employee observed the driver masturbating. The employee then backed away and the vehicle left the parking lot. The vehicle is described as a maroon colored four-door sedan.

Police ar looking for a suspect wanted for indecent exposure

Anybody with information regarding the identity of this suspect should contact Sgt. Joseph Reyna of the Dearborn Heights Police Department at 313-277-7709.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.