Dad's murder conviction of daughter affirmed; body of 'Baby Kate' still missing

Katherine Phillips was last seen on June 29, 2011.

LUDINGTON, Mich. - The Michigan appeals court has affirmed the conviction of a man who was charged with murder in the disappearance of his 4-month-old daughter in Mason County.

Sean Phillips, Baby Kate's father, is facing murder charge for death of daughter in 2011. (Photo: WPBN-TV)

The body of Katherine Phillips still hasn't been found. But the appeals court says there was plenty of circumstantial evidence pointing to the death of "Baby Kate." The girl disappeared in 2011 in the Ludington area.

Her father, Sean Phillips, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to at least 19 years in prison. Prosecutors said Phillips had a turbulent relationship with Kate's mother and didn't want the baby.

Phillips, now 28 years old, didn't testify during the trial. Separately, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2012 for unlawful imprisonment in Kate's disappearance.

