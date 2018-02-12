Dan Gilbert's 21-year-old son to undergo major brain surgery

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 19: Nick Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after the Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on…

The son of Quicken Loans chairman Dan Gilbert will undergo major brain surgery this week, according to ESPN.

Nick Gilbert, 21, was born with neurofibromatosis, a nerve disorder that causes tumors to grow anywhere in the body - at any time.

If you're an NBA fan, you may remember Nick representing the Cleveland Cavaliers at the NBA Draft Lottery in 2011 - he was called a good luck charm after the Cavs secured the No. 1 pick.

ESPN reports the surgery will take place at a Metro Detroit hospital this week. Nick has already been through one life-saving brain surgery more than 10 years ago and has been treated by chemotherapy on and off for 15 years.

Dan Gilbert plays a large part in the Children's Tumor Foundation. The foundation and NF Forward presented their "Strength and Honor" award to Redford Township mother and daughter, Teaqua (mom) and Jada (daughter), to recognize their uncommon courage in living with neurofibromatosis.

Check out the special video below from Woodward Original:

