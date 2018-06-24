Dance instructors from around US learn about wheelchair ballroom dancing at Michigan dance studio

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. - Dance instructors from across the country gathered at a Michigan dance studio this weekend to learn about an inclusive sport gaining popularity -- wheelchair ballroom dancing.

The instructors trained at the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Bloomfield Hills with the only couple in the United States competing internationally.

Cheryl Angelelli and Tamerlan Gadirov want to help others with disabilities feel more confident and want to get more people involved with the sport.

"We try to make everyone to dance," Gadirov said. "No one needs to think, 'Oh, I'm in a wheelchair, I cannot dance.'"

The lead trainer, Maricarmen Legaspi, helped bring wheelchair ballroom dancing to Mexico City.

"I am so happy to be here in the USA to help, and to give hands to everybody I can and grow together," Legaspi said.

The instructors learned techniques to safely and properly teach wheelchair ballroom dancing. They will be certified after the training.

