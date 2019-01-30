Dangerous cold in Metro Detroit: What's closed, what's open on Wednesday

It would almost be easier to tell you what's not closed on Wednesday, as the polar vortex dips into Michigan, bringing dangerous cold with it.

Southeast Michigan is under a wind chill warning until Thursday at 11 a.m., with wind chills as low as -40 degrees.

It's no surprise that many businesses, schools and other places have decided to stay home on Wednesday. Here's a look at what's open and what's closed:

Schools

Most, if not all, schools are closed in Southeast Michigan on Wednesday. Many are closed on Thursday, as well, while some are still thinking about it.

Track school closings in Metro Detroit here.

Most colleges in the state of Michigan are also closed. Check that list here.

Courts

With subzero temperatures expected in Metro Detroit this week, multiple court buildings in the area have announced closures.

Here's a look at the court buildings that have closed so far.

Libraries

Many libraries in the area are closed, including Detroit Public Library branches (closed through Thursday). Call your local library to be sure.

City hall, municipal buildings

Several communities have postponed city council meetings and closed city hall buildings for the cold. If you have business to take care of, call ahead, or try again Thursday.

Restaurants and retailers

We're not expected a ton of restaurants to close due to cold, but be sure to call ahead if you're planning on leaving the house. Same with stores.

Detroit Zoo, Belle Isle Nature Center

The Detroit Zoo and Belle Isle Nature Center will be closed on Wednesday as wind chills drop into the -30 and lower.

Officials say they could be closed on Thursday, as well, but are monitoring the situation.

The Detroit Zoo has rarely closed due to weather in its 90-year history. Most recently, the Zoo was closed on August 12, 2014, when record-breaking rainfall swept through southeast Michigan, causing widespread flooding.

Trash, recycling collection

The city of Ann Arbor has announced a two-day delay for trash and recycling collection programs due to a wind chill warning issued by the National Weather Service regarding sub-zero temperatures starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

US Postal Service suspends mail delivery in Metro Detroit

The U.S. Postal Service has suspended mail service Wednesday to all of Metro Detroit.

The USPS sites dangerous cold as the reason for suspending service.

Delivery has been suspended for the following ZIP code locations:

Michigan: 486-491, 493-499

Detroit: 480-485, 492

If your ZIP code starts with any of those three-digit segments, you're not getting mail on Wednesday.

At this point, mail is expected to resume Thursday.

Detroit Department of Transportation to waive bus fares during Wednesday's extreme cold

The Detroit Department of Transportation is offering free bus rides Wednesday.

All buses and routes will have fares waived. Temperatures are expected to dip to dangerous lows this week.

Other notable closures, cancellations, delays

Recycle Here in Detroit will be closed on Wednesday, will reopen on Saturday.

Macomb Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

Wednesday's 'Sesame Street Live' performance at Fox Theatre canceled due to weather

Arab America National Museum is closed, will reopen on Thursday

The Mall at Partridge Creek will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 30, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The mall will resume normal hours on Thursday, Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Store, restaurant and theater hours may vary, so please call ahead

Visitation hours at all Michigan Department of Corrections locations are canceled Wednesday.

Advia Credit Union

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.