Dashcam video shows high-speed police chase through 5 Macomb County communities

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - New dashcam video has been released and shows a high-speed chase in Macomb County that ended with a deputy hospitalized and the suspect in jail.

Deputies said Hilario Carmona, 31, was driving a red 1995 Chevy Suburban with a Texas license plate during the chase on Saturday.

“At some point, it’s estimated he was traveling at 90 mph,” Detective Craig Bankowski said.

Bankowski said the chase started when deputies tried to pull Carmona over for a traffic stop.

“The vehicle continued on I-696, westbound on Mound, disobeying all signs of emergency lights and sirens, in and out of traffic at high rates of speed,” Bankowski said.

Bankowski said deputies eventually stopped the chase.

“Our supervisor terminated the pursuit in the area of I-75 and I-696, where the suspect fled from the vehicle ramp to northbound I-75,” Bankowski said.

Deputies said Carmona led police through Macomb Township, Clinton Township, Mt. Clemons, Sterling Heights and Warren.

In Warren, Carmona got out the truck and started running. He also attacked a deputy, officials said.

“There was a brief struggle, where another patrol officer assisted the sergeant," Bankowski said. "He was assaulted by the suspect and they were able, at some point, able to secure him in handcuffs.

A deputy collided with another car during the chase. The passengers inside that car were OK, but the deputy was taken to a nearby hospital.

This is not the first time Carmona has been involved in a high-speed chase. He has a history of leading police on high-speed chases in Texas, according to authorities.

Carmona is facing one count of third-degree fleeing a police officer, a five-year felony; one count of second-degree fleeing a police officer -- penal code, a 10-year felony; and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident with property damaged, a 90-day misdemeanor.

