Dashcam video shows suspected drunken driver hitting patrol car after Rochester Hills traffic stop

An Oakland County Sheriff's deputy tries to stop a suspected drunken driving from backing into his patrol car on Oct. 12, 2019. (WDIV)

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - Authorities believe a woman was drunk when she hit an Oakland County Sheriff's Office patrol car after being stopped for fleeing a hit-and-run crash early Saturday.

The incident was caught on the patrol car's dashcam.

Watch the footage below.

According to officials, deputies responded to a report about a hit-and-run in the 300 block of Arlington Drive in Rochester Hills just after 1 a.m.

While deputies were talking to the caller about the crash, the driver who allegedly fled the scene drove past the home. The caller said it was the car involved in the hit-and-run, so the deputy pulled the driver over several blocks away from the original crash.

Authorities said the deputy asked the driver, a 54-year-old Shelby Township woman, to put her vehicle in park. Instead, she put the vehicle in reverse and backed into the deputy's car.

The woman was taken to McLaren-Oakland Hospital for a blood draw. An arrest warrant will be issued pending the results of the blood draw.

