DASHCAM VIDEO: Suspect fleeing sheriff's deputies rescued after creek crash in South Carolina

CAMDEN, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina sheriff says deputies had to rescue a man who ran from them and crashed into a river.

Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said officers were looking for 26-year-old Cody Jackson when he refused to stop Dec. 29.

Matthews said Jackson was known to run from police and they had tracking dogs and a State Law Enforcement Division helicopter available when they set out to arrest him on outstanding warrants.

Matthews said Jackson ran and deputies chased him, with the SLED helicopter in the air. Jackson ran off a road and into the Wateree River.

Jackson yelled that he could not swim and officers pulled him to shore. He’s charged with failure to stop for police, being a habitual traffic offender, driving under suspension and petit larceny.

