David Geffert honored with 2018 City of Farmington Hills Police Officer of the Year Award

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - The Farmington Hills Police Department is proud to announce that Officer David Geffert was selected as the 2018 City of Farmington Hills Police Officer of the Year.

He was presented the award at the 43rd Annual Outstanding Employee Awards Ceremony at the William M. Costick Center on Monday, April 15.

Officer Geffert was honored for receiving the following Citations and Awards in 2018:

• A Citation for the arrest of several members of a highly organized home invasion gang that were targeting Asian business owners in the Metropolitan Detroit area.

• A Valorous Conduct Award for his heroic actions while arresting a dangerous burglar responsible for numerous business break-ins. During the arrest the suspect stabbed Officer Geffert with a screwdriver in an effort to kill him and escape.

• A Unit Citation for the arrest of a suspect in a home invasion utilizing specialized investigative techniques.

• Recognized at the 30th Farmington/Farmington Hills Annual Call to Action Coalition breakfast in October of 2018 for actively being involved in the 47th District Court’s – Sobriety Court Program.

Geffert is U.S. Army veteran and a six year veteran of the Farmington Hills Police Department. He previously served as a Sergeant with the Warren Police Department where he retired from in 2012. During his career in Warren, Geffert received numerous awards. He is a two time recipient of the Departments Medal of Valor and the Medal of Honor.

During his time with the department Geffert served as a patrol officer and a member of the Directed Patrol Unit and has received the following awards:

• Ten Unit Citations

• One Citation

• One Commendation

• Military Recognition Award

• A Medal of Valor

• 2018, City of Farmington Hills, Police Officer of the Year

• Farmington/Farmington Hills Call to Action Coalition Recognition Award

