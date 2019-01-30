DDOT, SMART offering free bus rides in Metro Detroit as temperatures stay low

DETROIT - The Detroit Department of Transportation and SMART are offering free bus rides Wednesday and Thursday.

DDOT buses service Detroit, while SMART buses service Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

Lyft is also providing a free way to get to warming centers in Detroit. The company is offering up to $25 per ride for up to two rides until Friday at 11:59 p.m. Use the code DTWJAYDEN19 to redeem the offer.

