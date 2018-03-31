DDP's Easter Eggstravaganza hops its way to Beacon Park in Detroit Saturday

For more information and for WalletHub's full ranking of all 100 cities, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/best-places-to-celebrate-easter/19774/.

DETROIT - The Downtown Detroit Partnership, an organization that helps local businesses, its residents and visitors throughout the downtown's urban core, is putting on an event Saturday that will be sure to get you in an eggcellent mood for the Easter holiday.

DDP is hosting its Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Beacon Park, 1901 Grand River Ave.

The event features free activities all inside a 10,000 square ft heated tent. There is something for all ages to do, including an Easter egg hunt, Easter egg and flower pot decorating, photos with the Easter bunny, lawn games, painting with a twist and more.

A food truck will be on site with food and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase.

For more information on this event and other events put on by DDP, visit downtowndetroitparks.com. To find a place to park, click here.

