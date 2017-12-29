Deadline extended to restore heat at Detroit apartment complex

DETROIT - Residents of an apartment complex on Detroit's west side have endured another day in the bitter cold, as the deadline to restore heat has been extended.

Residents of Colonial Manor have gone through days of freezing temperatures with no heat in their apartments.

They said their heat has been out for about two weeks, but the property manager said it has only been one week.

"We huddle together," Shannon Byrd said.

Byrd has been using an oven and space heater to keep her 2-, 4- and 6-year-old children warm. Her mother, who lives next door, has tried to warm them up in her car.

"One time, we'll sit in the car for a whole hour just so everybody can get warm," Cynthia Byrd said.

While they try to bear the cold, Appollonia Robinson is terrified to run a space heater because a space heater caused a fire that trapped her husband and son in her apartment three years ago.

City inspectors visited the apartments Thursday and ordered that the heat be fixed within 24 hours. If the repairs aren't made, the building could be shut down.

