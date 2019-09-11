Deadly hit-and-run at 8 Mile Grill on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A man has been killed in what Detroit Police are calling a hit-and-run at 8 Mile Grill.

Authorities told Local 4 an argument started between two men inside the restaurant on Detroit's west side. It continued outside into the parking lot.

One of the men allegedly got into a vehicle and ran over the other man, killing him. That driver then left the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.