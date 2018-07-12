Dearborn family surprises father with daughter returning from the Air Force

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - A Dearborn father was pleasantly surprised when his daughter secretly flew home after being away in the U.S. Air Force.

Nothing means more to Imad Berro than his family and his country. His five daughters and two sons typically work side by side with him at the family's ice cream and candy shop in Eastpointe.

Then, his daughter Zienab joined the U.S. Air Force in January.

"We have always been together, we have never separated," said Jana Berro, her sister. "We have never departed from each other."

Zienab secretly flew back to Michigan Wednesday night for her birthday Thursday. Together with her brothers and sisters, they planned to surprise their father.

It was hard for them to keep it a secret, but they pulled it off and the plan worked perfectly. The family pretended to make a birthday video for Zienab as she snuck up behind her father.

"I said 'Oh my god,'" Imad Berro said. "I mean, I was really really really shocked!"

"I was scared he was going to have a heart attack," Zienab said. "And I thought 'Maybe we shouldn't surprise him like that , maybe we should think of another plan.' He was in shock!"

Zienab said it's inspiring, motivating and makes her proud to be able to put on the uniform.

"We love this country so much," Berro said.

