Dearborn father of five's livelihood stolen from driveway as family slept

DEARBORN, Mich. - A father of five is struggling after his work truck was pillaged in his own driveway.

The larceny occurred on East Morrow Circle in Dearborn early Friday morning.

Within a week, the father's truck has been ransacked twice. An estimated $4,000 worth of tools have been stolen from the driveway.

Ahmad Alsaidi is frustrated with the misfortune that happened to his father.

"It’s not fair how they come in and take what they want and go without being caught," Alsaidi said.

The thieves pulled up in a minivan outside their home as the family slept, parking behind the truck.

The passenger and driver stepped out of the minivan and removed cables, a toolbox and an expensive drain cleaning machine from the truck.

"He’s already tight on money and they take his machine from him," Alsaidi said.

Faeq Alsaidi, 49, is the sole provider for his family. He has owned his own plumbing business in Dearborn for nearly 20 years. His son said he's very hardworking.

The Alsaidi family said this has been an ongoing issue for years, which is why neighbors have installed security cameras.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2240.

