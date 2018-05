12 baby ducklings were rescued by the Dearborn Fire Department after the flock had fallen through a sewer grate. (Photo by Ian Kushnir)

DEARBORN, Mich. - Authorities from the Dearborn Fire Station 2 rescued 12 baby ducklings that had fallen through a sewer grate on Penn Street Saturday.

According to authorities, at about 8 p.m., the Dearborn Fire Department received a call from a resident who witnessed the flock fall into the sewer. After removing the grate, all 12 baby ducks were safely retrieved and returned to the care of their mother.

Photos by Ian Kushnir.

12 baby ducklings were rescued by the Dearborn Fire Department after the flock had fallen through the sewer grate. (Photo by Ian Kushnir)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.