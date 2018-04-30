Dearborn Fire Department to raise money, maybe shave heads, for charity

DEARBORN, Mich. - Fire Department officials from Dearborn will be raising money and potentially shaving their heads for St. Baldrick's, a volunteer-based charity that funds childhood cancer research.

The Dearborn Fire Department has set up a team to compete against local police departments in fundraising for the Life Shavers charity event. The losing team will have their heads shaved.

The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. May 19 at Kelly's Irish Pub on Telegraph Road in Dearborn.

Every dollar makes a difference for the thousands of infants, children, teens and young adults who have childhood cancers.

Participants can volunteer, shave their heads or donate money.

More information about the fundraiser and how to donate can be found here.

