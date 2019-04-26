Dearborn Heights city councilman charged with felony in fight with neighbor

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - A Dearborn Heights city councilman was arraigned on a home invasion charge Friday morning after an alleged fight with his neighbor back in December.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Councilman Raymond Muscat, 64, got into a fight Dec. 8 over newspapers at his and his neighbor's home in the 2600 block of Havelock Drive.

Muscat's neighbor, Nicholas Diedo, 35, is charged with one count of trespassing. He will be arraigned at a later date.

Here is the statement from the Prosecutor's Office:

"On December 8, 2018 at 3:12 p.m., Dearborn Heights police were dispatched to Mr. Muscat’s house. It is alleged that earlier on the same day, Mr. Diedo dumped newspapers on Mr. Muscat’s porch and was observed walking away. It is alleged that Mr. Diedo previously dumped newspapers on Mr. Muscat’s porch several times. When Mr. Muscat called out to Mr. Diedo to speak with him, Mr. Diedo went into his house and closed the door. It is alleged that Mr. Muscat pounded on the door and when Mr. Diedo opened it, Mr. Muscat forced his entire body inside the house. Mr. Muscat did not have permission to enter the house at that time. Once Mr. Muscat was inside the house, it is alleged that there was a fight between the two men that eventually ended outside on Mr. Diedo's porch."

Muscat was arraigned on the home invasion third-degree charge on Friday morning. He was released on 10 percent of a $1,000 cash or surety bond.

Diedo was previously charged in connection with a string of fires including two at a strip mall in Inkster.

Here is video from Muscat's arraignment:

