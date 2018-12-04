Dearborn Heights man accused of delivering drugs to man found dead in Taco Bell parking lot

A Dearborn Heights man has been charged with delivering drugs that caused the death of another man. (WDIV)

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - A Dearborn Heights man has been charged with delivering drugs that caused the death of a man who was found in a Taco Bell parking lot, police said.

Ryan Patrick Dwyer, 41, was charged Tuesday in connection with the narcotics overdose death of Ricky Cox, 24, of Baypoint, California.

Cox was found dead Aug. 29 in the passenger seat of a car parked at Taco Bell in the 4500 block of Telegraph Road in Dearborn Heights, according to authorities.

Police said on Aug. 26, Dwyer delivered drugs to Cox that caused his death.

Dwyer also stole Cox's personal property and fled the parking lot, according to officials.

Dearborn Heights investigators arrested Dwyer. He is charged with homicide -- delivering a controlled substance causing death, involuntary manslaughter, larceny from a person and illegal use of a financial transaction device.

Dwyer was arraigned Tuesday in 20th District Court in Dearborn Heights.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 12, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Dec. 19.

